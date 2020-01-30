Home States Kerala

Kerala government reviews its decision; SSLC, Plus II examinations to be held separately

In the earlier decision, all the examinations were scheduled in the morning session.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC and plus two examinations scheduled in March will be conducted separately as in previous years. A senior Directorate of General Education (DGE) official said the decision was taken in view of demand by students and teachers.

Earlier, the School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) committee under the DGE had decided to conduct the two examinations simultaneously in the morning session.

"We have decided to conduct the exams separately following the request by teachers and students. This will be convenient for students as they will get sufficient time for their studies. We will ask all the schools to revise the examination time table accordingly. The change in schedule will also affect the class IX and class XI exams," a senior DGE officer told TNIE.

As per the decision, the SSLC and plus two examinations would be held separately in 1,689 of the 2,034 examination centres in the state. However, the students will have to sit together at the remaining 345 centres due to administrative constraints.

Of these, in 58 schools with spacious classrooms, three extra benches will be arranged so as to accommodate 39 children in a class instead of the sanctioned strength of 30. According to the QIP committee, efforts were on to conduct the SSLC and plus two examinations at 345 centres in separate classrooms.

Welcoming the decision, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union general secretary O Shoukathali, said: "We welcome the decision, however, we totally oppose the decision of conducting examination together at 345 schools. The government should sort out this issue before the examination begins."

SSLC and plus two examination will commence on March 10 and conclude on March 26. The annual examinations of students of classes 8 and 9 will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 30. In high schools which have upper and lower primary wings, the examinations will begin on March 4 and will conclude on March 30.

In independent upper and lower primary schools, the exams will begin on March 20. The schools which follow the Muslim calendar, the annual examinations will begin on April 1 and end on April 8. In the earlier decision, all the examinations were scheduled in the morning session.

