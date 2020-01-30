Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's policy speech outlines slew of projects in state

The government announced a plan of co-op brand mark for products by cooperatives and open university incorporating distance education centres of all universities.

Published: 30th January 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Protesting UDF MLAs showing placards against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while he was delivering Customary Policy Address marking the beginning of the budget session

Protesting UDF MLAs showing placards against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while he was delivering Customary Policy Address marking the beginning of the budget session. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the dramatic scenes in the assembly, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday outlined the government’s policy for the 2020-21 financial year, giving emphasis on sustainability, equity and transparency in the planned development of the state.

The policy speech offered a kaleidoscopic view of the ambitious projects planned for the next fiscal along with stressing the need to take forward the projects conceived in the previous budgets.

Revealing the government’s views on development that revolves around the ideals of social, economic and environmental themes, the governor, in the speech, stressed the challenges that lie ahead, especially in the backdrop of the economic slowdown and the Centre’s waning allocations to the state.

The state’s revenue scope is shrinking, while expenditure obligation is rising, he said. His customary address to the assembly on the first day of the session of the year had also an undertone of politics in many places, while stressing the need for implementing the planned development of the state.  

Governor’s act positive: Law Minister AK Balan

Law Minister AK Balan has termed the Governor’s decision to read out the portion referring to the CAA a positive development. “He read out the Cabinet decision though he indicated his reservations. He could have excluded that portion. But the fact that he read it is a positive move,” he said. He said the Opposition wanted to worsen the differences of opinion between the government and the Governor and to bring in an administrative crisis.

Have seen bigger protests: Governor

Coming out of the House after reading the policy address, Governor Khan told the media that he has seen bigger protests.

Dissent not to become part of policy address

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has made it clear that the dissenting remarks by the Governor would not be part of the policy address. He was responding to the media here. The Speaker said a decision on whether the remarks would be expunged from the assembly records or not, would be taken after going through the previous records and assembly rulings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan Kerala governor Kerala assembly Kerala Governor Policy Kerala 2020 Budget Kerala budget
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp