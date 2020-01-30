Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's policy speech outlines slew of projects in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the dramatic scenes in the assembly, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday outlined the government’s policy for the 2020-21 financial year, giving emphasis on sustainability, equity and transparency in the planned development of the state.

The policy speech offered a kaleidoscopic view of the ambitious projects planned for the next fiscal along with stressing the need to take forward the projects conceived in the previous budgets.

Revealing the government’s views on development that revolves around the ideals of social, economic and environmental themes, the governor, in the speech, stressed the challenges that lie ahead, especially in the backdrop of the economic slowdown and the Centre’s waning allocations to the state.

The state’s revenue scope is shrinking, while expenditure obligation is rising, he said. His customary address to the assembly on the first day of the session of the year had also an undertone of politics in many places, while stressing the need for implementing the planned development of the state.

Governor’s act positive: Law Minister AK Balan

Law Minister AK Balan has termed the Governor’s decision to read out the portion referring to the CAA a positive development. “He read out the Cabinet decision though he indicated his reservations. He could have excluded that portion. But the fact that he read it is a positive move,” he said. He said the Opposition wanted to worsen the differences of opinion between the government and the Governor and to bring in an administrative crisis.

Have seen bigger protests: Governor

Coming out of the House after reading the policy address, Governor Khan told the media that he has seen bigger protests.

Dissent not to become part of policy address

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has made it clear that the dissenting remarks by the Governor would not be part of the policy address. He was responding to the media here. The Speaker said a decision on whether the remarks would be expunged from the assembly records or not, would be taken after going through the previous records and assembly rulings.