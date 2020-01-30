Kerala: Senior Congress leader M Kamalam passes away at 92

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Senior Congress leader and ex-minister M Kamalam passed away at her residence here on Thursday morning. She was 92.

Former KPCC Vice President and AICC working committee member, she was the cooperation minister in the K. Karunakaran government in 1982. After having a long stint as councillor, she was first elected to the Assembly from Kalpetta in 1980.

Kamalam was spent jail time during the emergency. She also had a brief stint with Janata Party before returning to the Congress.

Kamalam was the wife of Late M Samikutty and is survived by five children.

The cremation will be held at Mavoor Road cemetery on Thursday evening.