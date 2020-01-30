 No action against Opposition members for blockade on Governor: Kerala Assembly speaker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition blockade on governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Assembly was unfortunate, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has said. He indicated that there won't be any action against the Opposition members.



The governor's dissent over the portion on CAA in the policy address will not be included in the Assembly records, the Speaker said. "Only the actual content in the address will be included," he said.



"The governor is supposed to announce the Cabinet-approved policy in the house. Neither the former governors or the incumbent attempted to change it," he said.



The Speaker said he would probe into the allegation that Opposition members were manhandled by the watch and ward. He said the force was directed only to remove the members to make way for the governor. At present, there is no plan for action against the Opposition members who waylaid the governor.



The speaker said that the Opposition's notice for a resolution against the governor was lawful. The business advisory committee will take a decision on the date of presentation. However, it will be considered only after the government businesses.