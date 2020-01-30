Home States Kerala

 No action against Opposition members for blockade on Governor: Kerala Assembly speaker

The governor's dissent over the portion on CAA in the policy address will not be included in the Assembly records, the Speaker said.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition blockade on governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Assembly was unfortunate, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has said. He indicated that there won't be any action against the Opposition members.

The governor's dissent over the portion on CAA in the policy address will not be included in the Assembly records, the Speaker said. "Only the actual content in the address will be included," he said.

"The governor is supposed to announce the Cabinet-approved policy in the house. Neither the former governors or the incumbent attempted to change it," he said.

The Speaker said he would probe into the allegation that Opposition members were manhandled by the watch and ward. He said the force was directed only to remove the members to make way for the governor. At present, there is no plan for action against the Opposition members who waylaid the governor.  

The speaker said that the Opposition's notice for a resolution against the governor was lawful. The business advisory committee will take a decision on the date of presentation. However, it will be considered only after the government businesses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreeramakrishnan kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp