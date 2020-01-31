Home States Kerala

Congress leader in Kerala held for sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

Congress sources said Babu, a Seva Dal state-level coordination committee member, was expelled from the party following his arrest.

Published: 31st January 2020

By PTI

KANNUR: A Congress party leader was arrested here on Friday on the charge of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl for the past few years, police said.

P P Babu, 59, was arrested after district childline authorities informed police about the abuse which was revealed by the girl in a counselling session.

Congress sources said Babu, a Seva Dal state-level coordination committee member, was expelled from the party following his arrest.

"We were alerted by childline authorities. We produced him before the court which remanded him to judicial custody. It seems like the girl was suffering the abuse for past few years. She revealed her plight to childline authorities," police said.

