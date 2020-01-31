Home States Kerala

Control room opened to address public concerns on coronavirus in Kerala's Thrissur

The country's first patient had approached the District General Hospital after reaching her native place as she was suffering from respiratory issues and sore throat.

Visitors to the District General Hospital in Thrissur wear masks as a precaution

Visitors to the District General Hospital in Thrissur wear masks as a precaution. (Photo| EPS)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: In the wake of confirmation of novel coronavirus in a Thrissur native who had returned from Wuhan, the district administration has opened a control room to address the concerns of the public. Meanwhile the girl has been shifted to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

She has been studying medicine at Wuhan and had returned to Thrissur with her friends. The girl had approached the District General Hospital after reaching her native place as she was suffering from respiratory issues and sore throat.

She was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital on January 24. The other four students, also natives of Thrissur, were admitted to the isolation ward along with the girl. Since the test result for corona virus was negative for the three students, they were released from the hospital after giving preliminary instructions.

Meanwhile, another student remains in the isolation ward at the general hospital awaiting test results. According to health officials, the condition of the girl is stable and there is no need to panic. "The girl and the other four students had approached the hospital and informed that they had come from Wuhan recently. We assured them proper treatment according to the existing guidelines. As per reports, the girl came along with a team of 20 students. Twelve of them are natives of Ernakulam district," a hospital source said.

A source said that the team landed at Mangaluru airport from Wuhan and no screening for the infection was done there when they landed, .

Comments

