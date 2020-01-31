Coronavirus threat or not, Kerala Tourism looks upto Chinese travellers to visit state

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though novel coronavirus is spreading inside and outside China with the deadly contagion claiming 82 lives and over 2,700 people being infected so far, the Kerala Tourism is going ahead with its campaign to woo more Chinese tourists to the state.

Speaking to TNIE, Rani George, tourism secretary, said the outbreak of coronavirus has nothing to do with the tourism department. The health department and other agencies have been taking care of this, while Kerala Tourism is going ahead with the China campaign.

“The virus infection is a short-term phenomenon and China will soon be back to its feet once the infection is contained. The China campaign started by Kerala Tourism is a long-term project and the state would benefit only if the campaign runs successfully at least for three years. Even after three years, we have to take the campaign forward through different modes to sustain the growth in the arrival of Chinese tourists to Kerala,” she said.

"Chinese tourists are one of the game-changing players in the global tourism industry and we can’t turn a blind eye to China when neighbouring countries have been registering robust growth in the Chinese tourist arrivals. Kerala Tourism has already attended a tourism fair and held a road show in China to promote Kerala as a destination in Chinese markets. In the next stage, we have listed out a couple of programmes including a social media campaign. Many of the popular networking sites are blocked in China. So we have to run a China-centric social media campaign in the Communist nation," she said.

Inviting Chinese bloggers to Kerala and arranging fam trips are some of the activities planned by Kerala Tourism for the current year. According to tourism department officials, at present, only around two lakh Chinese tourists visit the country annually, of whom around 10,000 tourists visit Kerala.

The state has to increase these numbers considerably as the global tourism industry is slowly shifting to Asia from Europe and China occupies a major position in the emerging markets in Asia.

Though Chinese tourists flock to Far East destinations and even Colombo, they are yet to go beyond their traditional routes.