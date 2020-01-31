Girl found dead in school bathroom

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A 17-year-old girl studying at WMO Higher Secondary School in Muttil in Wayanad district was found dead in the school’s bathroom on Thursday.The police said no signs of unnatural death were found in the preliminary investigation.Fathima Naseela, a class 12 student, is the deceased. As part of the investigation, the body has been taken to the Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.