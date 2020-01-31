Home States Kerala

Hindus, Christians facing discrimination in Kerala: BJP leader PK Krishnadas

Krishnadas told reporters here that the government and the Opposition were jointly spreading lies on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Published: 31st January 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national executive member  PK Krishnadas addressing a press conference in Kozhikode

BJP national executive member  PK Krishnadas addressing a press conference in Kozhikode. (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hindus and Christians are facing neglect and discrimination in the state due to the ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Christian’ attitude of the Congress and CPM, BJP national executive member PK Krishnadas has said. 

Krishnadas told reporters here that the government and the Opposition were jointly spreading lies on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). By doing so, they are trying to portray that the Muslim community is in danger. He hoped the Muslim community will soon realise the truth around CAA.

"Why did the Congress and CPM not press for convening a special session of the legislative assembly to assuage the feelings of Hindus in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into Sabarimala temple?," Krishnadas asked.

The BJP leader asked on what basis the government was allocating 80 per cent of the funds, earmarked for minority welfare, to Muslim community. He said that other minority communities were receiving only the remaining 20 per cent.

RSS demands probe into anti-CAA protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday demanded a comprehensive probe into the various forms of agitations carried out in the state in the wake of the enactment of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by the Parliament.

A delegation of senior RSS leaders met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded stern action against fundamentalist organisations and anti-national forces who were carrying out a ‘hate campaign’ in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PK Krishnadas Citizenship Act CAA support Hindus discrimination CPM Congress Christians discrimination
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp