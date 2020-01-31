Hindus, Christians facing discrimination in Kerala: BJP leader PK Krishnadas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hindus and Christians are facing neglect and discrimination in the state due to the ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Christian’ attitude of the Congress and CPM, BJP national executive member PK Krishnadas has said.

Krishnadas told reporters here that the government and the Opposition were jointly spreading lies on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). By doing so, they are trying to portray that the Muslim community is in danger. He hoped the Muslim community will soon realise the truth around CAA.

"Why did the Congress and CPM not press for convening a special session of the legislative assembly to assuage the feelings of Hindus in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into Sabarimala temple?," Krishnadas asked.

The BJP leader asked on what basis the government was allocating 80 per cent of the funds, earmarked for minority welfare, to Muslim community. He said that other minority communities were receiving only the remaining 20 per cent.

RSS demands probe into anti-CAA protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday demanded a comprehensive probe into the various forms of agitations carried out in the state in the wake of the enactment of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by the Parliament.

A delegation of senior RSS leaders met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded stern action against fundamentalist organisations and anti-national forces who were carrying out a ‘hate campaign’ in the state.