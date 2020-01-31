Kerala actress abduction case: Trial starts with packed courtroom spoiling in-camera stipulation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A crowded courtroom with no less than 31 advocates was the highlight as the in-camera trial in the actor abduction case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, commenced at the Additional Special Sessions Court here on Thursday.

Besides, there were police officials for assisting the prosecution, court officials and accused persons inside the courtroom when the chief examination of the victim was held. For Dileep alone, there were 13 advocates present.

Two more benches were brought inside the courtroom to seat the extra lawyers. Considering the situation, it is learnt the court may restrict the number of advocates when the footage of the incident will be examined on Friday.

On the first day, the statement of the victim was recorded as part of the chief examination procedure. As per the summons issued, the victim reached the court around 10.30 am. Later, the accused, including Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Pradeep and Sanal Kumar, were brought from the jail.

Around 10.50 am, Dileep arrived at the court.The court procedures started around 11.10 am. The trial was held behind the closed doors as per the in-camera procedure. The afternoon session started at 2.20 pm and continued till 4.35 pm.

As part of the procedure, the First Information Statement given by the victim to the Infopark CI Radhamani on February 18, 2017, was marked by the court as evidence in the case. The examination of the victim will continue on Friday. The court is scheduled to examine the victim on Saturday and Monday as well.

Examination of footage

The court is likely to examine the footage of the incident, which forms a crucial piece of evidence in the case, on Friday. The judge is likely to restrict mobile phones inside the courtroom when the footage is played at the court. The prosecution is likely to deploy bomb squads and equipment outside the court hall to frisk those entering the premises.

In the first phase which is scheduled to have 35 sittings, the court will examine 136 witnesses. The first phase of the trial is scheduled to be completed on April 7. There are 359 witnesses, 161 documents and 250 material objects to be examined. The court had framed charges against 10 persons in the case -- Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu.

According to the prosecution, a prominent Malayalam female actor was abducted and molested inside a moving vehicle on February 17, 2017 and the incident recorded using a mobile phone.

359 witnesses

There are 359 witnesses, 161 documents and 250 material objects to be examined. The court had framed charges against 10 persons in the case. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017.