Kerala government turns down Opposition's notice to move resolution to recall Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Friday turned down Opposition UDF's notice, to move a resolution demanding recall of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, during the business advisory committee meeting in the Assembly on Friday.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said turning down the notice to move the resolution exposes the "unholy nexus" between the LDF government and the Governor. Chennithala said it shows that the LDF's statements against the Governor was a sham. He thanked Speaker P Sreemakrishnan for upholding the validity of the notice to move the resolution in the House. Chennithala also alleged that the Speaker received flak from Parliamentary Affairs Minister A K Balan for upholding the validity of the Opposition's notice.

Will press for voting

Chennithala said the Opposition will demand that the notice be discussed again at the business advisory committee when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reports the outcome of meeting on February 3.

"If the government again refuses to consider the notice, we will press for voting," Chennithala added. He criticised the government's "flimsy reasons" for turning down the notice.

"The government says such a resolution has no precedence. If so, isn't it good for the state assembly to set a precedent by opposing the BJP-led Union government's ploy to use Governors as pawns?," Chennithala asked.

'Notice not valid'

Parliamentary Affairs Minster A K Balan said neither the Constitution nor the rules of the legislative assembly mentions anything about recalling a Governor. "In such a scenario, notice under Rule 130 of the legislative assembly's rule of procedure and conduct of business cannot be accepted," he says.

Balan said the aim of the Opposition was to worsen the issues between the government and the Governor and create an administrative crisis in the state.

Speaker denies charge

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied the Opposition's charge that Parliamentary Affairs Minsiter A K Balan criticised him for upholding the admissibility of the UDF resolution.

"No such thing has happened. The deliberations of the business advisory committee meeting are not to be divulged in public, he added.

The Speaker maintained that the Opposition's resolution to recall the Governor was legally admissible. However, it is for the state government to decide whether it goes against the interests of the state or whether it should be discussed in the Assembly, he added.