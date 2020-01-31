Kerala High Court to get four more judges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday proposed the elevation of three advocates of the Kerala High Court and a District Sessions Judge as judges of the Kerala High Court.

The Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India cleared the names of Advocates TR Ravi, Bechu Kurian Thomas and P Gopinath Menon and MR Anitha, District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode for elevation.

Senior Advocate P Gopinath Menon is a partner of Menon and Pai, a leading law firm in South India. Senior Advocate Bechu Kurian Thomas is the son of Justice KT Thomas, former Supreme Court Judge. T R Ravi had served as a government pleader of the High Court.