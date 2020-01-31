More proof found on Maoist links against accused Kozhikode CPM members, says NIA

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the alleged Maoist links of the two youths arrested from Kozhikode under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) last year has found evidence that apparently lends credence to the charges against them.

The NIA, which recently interrogated youths Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal for six days, told the NIA Court that the document seized from the duo’s possession was similar to those recovered from the members of the People Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) of CPI (Maoist) who died in an encounter at Manjakandi, Palakkad, in October last year. This, NIA said, revealed that the duo were supporters of armed revolution.

“There was another document asking members of CPI (Maoist) to use violence to capture the rule of the country. It is also understood that some of the circulars seized from the duo’s possession were those circulated among CPI (Maoist) members alone,” said NIA, which recently got a 90-day extension for continuing the probe against the youths.

The NIA submitted that during the interrogation, Alan and Thwaha admitted that they, along with third accused CP Usman, who is absconding, held three meetings in Kozhikode. Before the November 1 meeting, during which they were arrested, they held two meetings.

The agency also recovered a notebook which contained incriminating materials and details about the places the accused persons held secret meetings. "NIA conducted searches at Kozhikode and Kannur after getting custody of Alan and Thwaha. In the search at Dharmadam in Kannur on January 27, some notebooks were recovered. From Thwaha’s residence in Kozhikode, white and yellow paints and some papers were recovered, which, it is suspected, were used for writing the pro-Maoist banners that the state police recovered earlier," said a source.

During the duo’s interrogation, NIA also received access details of social media accounts of an accused. The NIA is also verifying the data retrieved from the duo’s mobile phones. The agency had told the court that it will seek their custody again after verifying all the data.

On November 1 last year, a police patrolling team had found three youths at Peruman Perummal in Kozhikode around 6.45 pm under suspicious circumstances.

