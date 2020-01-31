Home States Kerala

NOC mandatory for construction of buildings on assigned land: Kerala HC

Though the government pleader sought time to get instruction from the government on extending the order across the state, the court rejected the demand.

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday held that no-objection certificate from village officer  is mandatory for issuing a building permit for undertaking construction on assigned land.

Justice A Muhammed Mustaque observed that the government is duty-bound to ensure that no construction is made on assigned land without obtaining NOC. The government’s order on September 29, 2019, in this regard confined to Idukki district only.

Hence the order extended to the entire state to prevent unauthorised construction being made in assigned land, the court said. Though the government pleader sought time to get instruction from the government on extending the order across the state, the court rejected the demand.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Laly George, of Idukki, challenging the  district collector’s directive.

