Kerala High Court dismisses plea seeking action against PSC officials

P C Sasidharan, counsel for PSC, said there was no public interest involved in the petition and PSC had taken all measures in the matter.

KOCHI: The High Court has dismissed a petition seeking action against officers of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for publishing a bulletin including a pointer drawing a connection between Covid-19 spread in the country and Tablighi Jamaat.Justice Anu Sivaraman also rejected the plea seeking a directive to register an FIR and conduct a proper investigation. The petitioner, Nabeel Nasar of Palode, submitted that PSC, by publishing an offensive question in its official bulletin, has committed a grievous offence against the secular nature of the Constitution.

P C Sasidharan, counsel for PSC, said there was no public interest involved in the petition and PSC had taken all measures in the matter. The petition is publicity-intended litigation with private motive. In the bulletin, pointer number 19 said the Tablighi meet that was responsible for infecting several citizens was held in Nizamuddin (New Delhi). The court said the plea was filed long after the question was removed and regret expressed by PSC, hence it did not deserve to be entertained any further.

