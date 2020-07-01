Paravoor sex scandal: Victim’s father gets life imprisonment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Sessions Court in Kochi has granted life imprisonment to the father of the victim in the sensational Paravoor sex scandal. This is one of the 50 cases registered where a minor girl was sexually harassed by different persons in 2010 after she was allegedly sold by her parents. In this particular case, the court found five persons including the father of the victim guilty. They had sexually harassed the girl at a resort in Alappuzha in November 2010 after paying Rs 15,000 to the father.

Along with the life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of `50,000 on the victim’s father. Other persons found guilty are Ismail, 45, of Ponnekara, Bijith, 35, of Pathanapuram, Jaspal, 49, of Ambalappuzha and Noushad, 48, of Pathanapuram. Ismail, Bijith and Jaspal were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined `50,000 each. Noushad was sentenced to two years of imprisonment. Mother of the victim, who was the second accused in the case, was found not guilty