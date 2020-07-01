STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Record 98.82% pass in SSLC exams

The SSLC examinations, the last three of which were held amid the Covid-19 scare, recorded an all-time high pass percentage of 98.82.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Students and teachers of Loretto Anglo-Indian High School in Kochi celebrating the success in SSLC exams on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC examinations, the last three of which were held amid the Covid-19 scare, recorded an all-time high pass percentage of 98.82. This is a 0.71 per cent increase from the success rate recorded last year at 98.11%, General Education Minister C Raveendranath said while announcing the results here on Tuesday. “A total of 4.17 lakh students — of the 4.22 lakh who wrote the exams — have qualified for higher studies. No moderation has been given this year too and the government schools performed better compared to last year,” said Raveendranath. 

As many as 41,906 students secured ‘A+’ in all subjects. Last year, it was 37,334. Pathanamthitta revenue district registered the highest pass percentage (99.71) while Wayanad revenue district recorded the lowest (95.04%). Malappuram district secured first position with 2,736 A+. Kuttanad education district came on top by registering 100 per cent success, while Wayanad stood at the last position with 95.04 per cent. Raveendranath said no result has been withheld this year.

As part of precautions against Covid-19, schools were shut down in March with three SSLC exams - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - remaining. The state first decided to conduct the remaining exams from May 21 but later rescheduled it to May 26. After the Centre extended the lockdown, the state postponed them to the first week of June, but soon rescheduled to begin on May 26. The flip-flop caused a lot of agony to both students and parents. The government also came in for sharp attack from the Opposition for the date reversal.

Plus-I admission process to be held online

The Opposition had also criticised government for its decision to conduct the examinations when Covid-19 scare was at its peak. However, the state government conducted the exams in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. Notably, none of the students who took the remaining examinations contracted the viral infection. Minister Raveendranath said the admission to Plus-I classes will begin only after the announcement of CBSE and ICSE results by July 15. “ The government will ensure that all students get admission to Plus-I classes and the admission process will be held online,” he said.

