TNIE Doctors Day initiative: Honouring healthcare staff duty of society, says KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acknowledging the sacrifices made by healthcare personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister K K Shailaja on Wednesday said it was the duty of society to honour them for risking their lives to save others.

The Minister was speaking after presenting a memento to Dr Sulphi M Noohu, vice president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) as part of an initiative by The New Indian Express (TNIE) to honour doctors across the state, in connection with Doctors Day.

Shailaja said the state government was happy to see organisations such as TNIE coming forward to commend the efforts of the staff and doctors of the Health Department.

"This year the government and Health Department are observing Doctors' Day in a unique way. Earlier, awards were given to selected doctors on the occasion, but this time we have decided to give the award to all doctors," she said.

Dr Sulphi, who received the memento, commended TNIE's efforts at honouring not only doctors but also all medical professionals including nurses and paramedical staff during the COVID crisis.

Director of Health Services RL Saritha, P Vishnu Kumar, General Manager, TNIE Kerala and Vishnu H Nair, Relationship Manager, Lexus Kochi also attended the event. As part of the initiative, organised in association with Lexus Kochi, TNIE honoured 600 doctors across the state. TNIE had earlier hounoured nurses across the state on the occasion of Nurses Day.