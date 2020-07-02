Concern over community spread not yet over: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The risk of community spread continues to loom large over the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday even as the state recorded its largest single-day count of recoveries from Covid-19. “The number of patients is increasing and the concerns over a possible community spread are not over. Hence we should be more vigilant. Special care should be given to persons with low immunity and to those suffering from other diseases,” he said. On Thursday, the state recorded 151 fresh cases and 132 recoveries -- the highest single-day recuperation figure so far.

Of the newly-infected, 86 had returned from abroad and 51 from other states. While 13 cases of infection from local contact were reported on the day, Krishnan, 68, of Nadakkavu in Kozhikode, who died by suicide, was confirmed Covid positive. The CM said the state is in a better position though the number of patients has increased due to reverse migration.

He cited the absence of a considerable increase in local contact cases to buttress his claim and pointed out that the number of deaths has not increased by much. A total of 6,564 samples were tested during the past 24 hours. There are 124 hotspots, with Ponnani in Malappuram remaining under triple lockdown. On the occasion of Doctors’ Day, the Chief Minister thanked doctors in Kerala and other parts of the country for their services.

State may revise death toll

T’Puram: On Wednesday, the state recorded one more Covid-19 death, taking the toll to 25, after the swab samples of a 68-year-old man from Kozhikode who ended life on June 27 tested positive. However, as per the WHO and Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines, deaths due to accident, injury or hanging need not be included as Covid deaths. Hence, the state in all likelihood will subtract the same on Thursday, taking the tally back to 24. Health Minister K K Shailaja told TNIE as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR, deaths due to injury or hanging would not be termed as Covid deaths. “Directives will be issued to subtract his death from the toll,” she said.