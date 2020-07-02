STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala woman dies after catheter pierces heart during angiogram, kin file police complaint

The authorities of the private hospital informed relatives that it was a rare incident and they were ready to reimburse Rs 2.6 lakh utilized to treat the patient

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 55-year-old woman died due to medical negligence during an angiogram carried out at a private hospital at Thattarambalam near Mavelikkara in Alappuzha, allege relatives. Bindhu, wife of Ajith Ram of Aradhana house, Chingoli, died late on Tuesday night.

Following a complaint from relatives, Kareelakulangara police started an investigation into the negligence of hospital authorities. SI P S Muraleedharan said the probe was based on the statement of her son.

The incident happened on June 4 at a private hospital in Thattarambalam. According to the statement of her son, Bindhu suffered from a heart ailment and was undergoing an angiogram in the hospital. While the test was progressing, the catheter used to conduct the test broke and pierced the valve of her heart.

After the incident, the hospital authorities shifted Bindhu to another hospital at Parumala where she underwent an open heart surgery to remove the pierced equipment.

She was discharged from the hospital and was undergoing rest at home. On Tuesday night, she complained of uneasiness and was brought to the hospital where she died.

The authorities of the Thattarambalm hospital informed relatives that it was a rare incident and they were ready to reimburse Rs 2.6 lakh utilized to treat the patient.

Ajith Ram was working in Muscat and had returned home after hearing about the health issues of his wife. He was under quarantine in a quarantine centre. The body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination on Thursday.

