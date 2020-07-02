Rs 50 lakh hawala money seized from auto driver in Muthanga

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Sultan Bathery police, along with the Narcotic Cell, arrested a Koduvally-based autorickshaw driver for transporting hawala money totalling Rs 48.60 lakh at Muthanga checkpost. The money was hidden inside the goods autorickshaw transporting tomatoes. The vehicle was coming from Gundlupet in Karnataka.

The arrested driver is Shukkur, 42. The vehicle was seized during the combined inspection of Narcotic Cell special squad under DySP P V Rajikumar and Sulthan Bathery SHO G Pushpakumar under the guidance of District Police Chief R Ilango.

“From our primary investigation, we found that he was transporting the money to Thamarassery. This shows smugglers and drug dealers are misusing essential services like ambulance and transportation of foodgrain and vegetables for their benefit,” said DySP P V Rajikumar, Narcotic Cell, Wayanad.