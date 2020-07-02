STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rs 50 lakh hawala money seized from auto driver in Muthanga

Bathery SHO G Pushpakumar under the guidance of District Police Chief R Ilango.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Money seized from the goods autorickshaw carrying tomatoes

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Sultan Bathery police, along with the Narcotic Cell, arrested a Koduvally-based autorickshaw driver for transporting hawala money totalling Rs 48.60 lakh at Muthanga checkpost. The money was hidden inside the goods autorickshaw transporting tomatoes. The vehicle was coming from Gundlupet in Karnataka.

The arrested driver is Shukkur, 42. The vehicle was seized during the combined inspection of Narcotic Cell special squad under DySP P V Rajikumar and Sulthan Bathery SHO G Pushpakumar under the guidance of District Police Chief R Ilango.

“From our primary investigation, we found that he was transporting the money to Thamarassery. This shows smugglers and drug dealers are misusing essential services like ambulance and transportation of foodgrain and vegetables for their benefit,” said DySP P V Rajikumar, Narcotic Cell, Wayanad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hawala money
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp