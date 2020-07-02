Shashi Tharoor refutes Muraleedharan’s charge of 'fake donation'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has refuted Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s charge that the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s claim of donating Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS fund to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), for developing a test kit for Covid-19, was a ‘lie’.

In a tweet, Muraleedaran claimed SCTIMST did not receive the fund either for Research and Development (R&D) nor for the purchase of test kits developed by them. He also posted an RTI response from the national institute as proof of his charge. In the wake of the Union Minister’s allegation, Tharoor said the grant was authorised on March 30 before the Centre suspended MPLADS funds.