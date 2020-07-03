STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

160 new cases; unknown sources pose challenge

Amid fears of a community spread, the Kerala capital continues to be on high alert as cases with unknown sources of infection pose a tough challenge to health workers.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

A man awaits people at a swab testing facility. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid fears of a community spread, the Kerala capital continues to be on high alert as cases with unknown sources of infection pose a tough challenge to health workers. Four new patients in the state capital on Thursday, including a lottery seller, have no travel history and their source of infections remains unknown even as the health department’s evening bulletin called them contact spread cases. 

The heavily populated Kochi Corporation is facing another challenge as two more staffers of a shop in Ernakulam market were tested positive. A massive effort to test the possible contacts of the patients started on Thursday. On Thursday, 202 persons recovered from Covid-19, the highest single-day rise so far, while the new cases stood at 160. Over 50 recoveries each were in the districts of Malappuram and Palakkad. Maximum number of recoveries was recorded in Malappuram, 57, followed by Palakkad, 53 and Kasaragod, 23. 15 persons recuperated in Thiruvananthapuram, 14 in Kannur, 13 in Idukki, 11 in Ernakulam, 8 in Thrissur, 7 in Alappuzha and one in Kottayam. 

While 14 persons contracted the infection through contact spread, 106 had returned from abroad and 40 from other states. Five of the contact spread cases were in Alappuzha, four each in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam and one in Kottayam. Of the 1.78 lakh persons under surveillance, 1.75 lakh are under home or institutional quarantine. The three new hotspots are Panoor in Kannur, Kozhikode city corporation and Olavanna in Kozhikode. There are 123 hotspots at present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp