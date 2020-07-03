Actor abduction case trial faces Covid heat

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala's Covid crisis seems to be posing challenges for the trial being held in the actor abduction case at the Additional Special Sessions Court here. The trial, which resumed after three months of lockdown last month, was adjourned for a week due to the Covid spread in Thrissur district, where the victim now resides.

On Tuesday, the prosecution filed a petition that the victim, the key witness in the case, cannot appear in the court as her place of residence is inside a containment zone. Hoping the containment zone restriction will be lifted in seven days, the court decided to continue the cross-examination on July 7.

“Covid will be affecting the pace of the trial as producing witnesses in the court is a serious challenge. Numerous witnesses in the case will have to travel from other districts. Ensuring their presence is not an easy task. As per the nature of the case, the examination of witnesses through video conferencing is not possible,” sources said.

As per the current pace, it would take at least a year for the trial to conclude. “There are close to 350 witnesses in the case. Currently, chief examination and cross-examination of around 35 witnesses have been completed,” sources said. The prosecution is likely to give a list of witnesses who reside in Kochi and can be examined soon. “We will check whether the witnesses nearby are available. The decision will be taken after the victim’s cross-examination is completed,” sources said.

Earlier due to lockdown, the trial came to a halt by March end. It resumed following the relaxation announced in June. There was a directive from higher courts to complete the trial in six months. The trial began in January this year.The Malayalam actor was molested inside a moving vehicle on February 17, 2017. The attackers recorded the visuals of the attack. Of the 10 accused, six, including actor Dileep, are out on bail, while the rest are lodged in various jails in Ernakulam.