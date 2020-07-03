STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case trial faces Covid heat

Kerala'sCovid crisis seems to be posing challenges for the trial being held in the actor abduction case at the Additional Special Sessions Court here.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File Photo | Express)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala's Covid crisis seems to be posing challenges for the trial being held in the actor abduction case at the Additional Special Sessions Court here. The trial, which resumed after three months of lockdown last month, was adjourned for a week due to the Covid spread in Thrissur district, where the victim now resides.

On Tuesday, the prosecution filed a petition that the victim, the key witness in the case, cannot appear in the court as her place of residence is inside a containment zone. Hoping the containment zone restriction will be lifted in seven days, the court decided to continue the cross-examination on July 7.

“Covid will be affecting the pace of the trial as producing witnesses in the court is a serious challenge. Numerous witnesses in the case will have to travel from other districts. Ensuring their presence is not an easy task. As per the nature of the case, the examination of witnesses through video conferencing is not possible,” sources said.

As per the current pace, it would take at least a year for the trial to conclude. “There are close to 350 witnesses in the case. Currently, chief examination and cross-examination of around 35 witnesses have been completed,” sources said. The prosecution is likely to give a list of witnesses who reside in Kochi and can be examined soon. “We will check whether the witnesses nearby are available. The decision will be taken after the victim’s cross-examination is completed,” sources said.

Earlier due to lockdown, the trial came to a halt by March end. It resumed following the relaxation announced in June. There was a directive from higher courts to complete the trial in six months. The trial began in January this year.The Malayalam actor was molested inside a moving vehicle on February 17, 2017. The attackers recorded the visuals of the attack. Of the 10 accused, six, including actor Dileep, are out on bail, while the rest are lodged in various jails in Ernakulam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Actor abduction case COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp