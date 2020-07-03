Hurt by followers’ exodus, Jose K Mani to expedite decision

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M), which is facing the threat of migration of its followers to the rival P J Joseph faction after its exclusion from UDF meetings, has started all-out efforts to keep its flock together. As part of the move, Jose started convening grass-root level meetings of workers to explain the party’s stand.

The move is in view of uncertainty that prevails in the rank and file over Jose’s political stance after the UDF’s decision. While some of them are ready to accept any decision of their leader with regarding to tying up with one of the political fronts, the grass-root-level workers in UDF strongholds, especially in Pala, Kaduthuruthy, Poonjar, Kottayam and Kanjirappally assembly constituencies, prefer to stay away from the LDF camp. The situation in districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam, where KC(M) has good presence, is the same.

Amid the lack of clarity, some local body members and leaders have already crossed over to the Joseph faction, which in effect has become the official KC(M) in UDF. To avoid further damage, Jose is convening mandalam committee meetings of party workers to send out the message that the possibility of returning to the UDF camp still exists.

Meanwhile, the Joseph faction is trying to cash in on the favourable situation by launching a massive campaign among grass-root workers and local body members to come to its fold. Apart from sending out feelers to local body members and other leaders, Joseph faction leaders are also trying to highlight Jose’s LDF connections to wean away pro-UDF leaders.

This is evident from Joseph’s comment that Jose moved out of UDF with “some other intentions”. “Jose’s followers are dropping out day by day and a few people left Jose camp today also,” Joseph said.A prominent Joseph faction leader said more people would leave the Jose camp in the coming days.