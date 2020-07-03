Website link for SSLC results redirects students to porn site, probe launched

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: One of the website links shared for checking SSLC results was found fake after it redirected students and parents to a porn site.Based on a complaint from a parent, Cyberdome Kozhikode found that the website is registered under an American-based web hosting/domain name registration company called Namecheap. “While sharing the result links on social media, somebody edited the message with the wrong URL and circulated it. They changed the spellings of ‘Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’ to ‘Kerala Paressha Bahavan’ on the website address to misguide students and the public,” said Sivaprasad C, office-in charge, Cyberdome Kozhikode.

The authorities understand that close to hundred students and teachers have visited the porn site inadvertently. There were 10 website links to check the exam results. This error was spotted by some parents, when the message was circulating in teacher-parent chat groups. The link was not opening on Tuesday — the day exam results were announced. On Wednesday, the link started redirecting visitors to a page with obscene images and content.

It is a violation of Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Sections 13, 14 and 15 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act (using child for pornographic purposes).“Cyberdome has sent the request to block the website. We have sent a report to the higher officials and we have referred Hi-Tech Crime Enquiry Cell, Thiruvananthapuram, for further investigation,” Sivaprasad added.