STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Website link for SSLC results redirects students to porn site, probe launched

One of the website links shared for checking SSLC results was found fake after it redirected students and parents to a porn site.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pornography

Representational image

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: One of the website links shared for checking SSLC results was found fake after it redirected students and parents to a porn site.Based on a complaint from a parent, Cyberdome Kozhikode found that the website is registered under an American-based web hosting/domain name registration company called Namecheap. “While sharing the result links on social media, somebody edited the message with the wrong URL and circulated it. They changed the spellings of ‘Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’ to ‘Kerala Paressha Bahavan’ on the website address to misguide students and the public,” said Sivaprasad C, office-in charge, Cyberdome Kozhikode. 

The authorities understand that close to hundred students and teachers have visited the porn site inadvertently. There were 10 website links to check the exam results. This error was spotted by some parents, when the message was circulating in teacher-parent chat groups. The link was not opening on Tuesday — the day exam results were announced. On Wednesday, the link started redirecting visitors to a page with obscene images and content. 

It is a violation of Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Sections 13, 14 and 15 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act (using child for pornographic purposes).“Cyberdome has sent the request to block the website. We have sent a report to the higher officials and we have referred Hi-Tech Crime Enquiry Cell, Thiruvananthapuram, for further investigation,” Sivaprasad added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
porn site SSLC results
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp