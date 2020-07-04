STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Animal husbandry marketplace shifts online

A Facebook page named ‘Cow Goat Market in Malappuram’ throws light on the aspect of e-trading.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The return of expatriates from the Gulf countries has given a fresh impetus to the animal husbandry sector in Kerala. Since capital investment required is low and turnaround period for returns not very long, many Gulf-returnees are banking on the sector to revive their fortunes.

The enthusiasm for animal-rearing is palpable in cyberspace where e-commerce sites and social media pages are awash with advertisements for cattle trade. E-commerce sites such as Indiamart, Karshika and Tradeindia have posts relating to the sale of cattle, poultry and goats. And there are numerous Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups dealing exclusively with the matter.

A Facebook page named ‘Cow Goat Market in Malappuram’ throws light on the aspect of e-trading. The group, which has about 5,000 members, gets a minimum of 50 posts a day while another page -- ‘Malabari Goat Lovers’, which has 29,000 members -- witnesses an average of 270 posts daily. A member of the Malabari group said it serves as a meeting place of people who are fully or partially into animal husbandry. 

Dr A Prasad, a faculty member of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Mannuthy, said the e-trading of livestock has been increasing after the Covid-19 outbreak. “Many returnees have shown a keen interest in taking up animal husbandry as a means of livelihood,” Dr Prasad said.  “Most expats use social media platforms and e-trading websites effectively to buy or sell animals. Knowingly or not, livestock trading in Kerala is shifting to e-commerce platforms.”

He said there were more than 500 WhatsApp groups on livestock sales and management in the state, with brisk sales being reported. Mohammed Sabith, a Malappuram native who returned from the Gulf, is among those who use social media platforms for goat trade.“I bought goats through social media and sold them to buyers within a week at a higher price and managed to get a profit of more than Rs 2,500 per goat,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp