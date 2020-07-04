STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Navy to seek ban on unauthorised sale of armed forces uniform in Kerala

The Navy statement came days after a 23-year-old man was arrested by the police in Kerala for allegedly posing as a Lieutenant in Indian Navy.

Indian Navy

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Taking serious note of incidents of men using naval uniforms or badges for allegedly posing as Navy officers in Kerala, the Indian Navy on Saturday said it will approach the state government seeking a ban on unauthorised sale of Armed forces uniforms in the state.

Impersonation of service personnel by others is a cognizable offence and those indulging in such activities would be subject to stringent measures in order to avoid anti-national elements from utilizing this method for ulterior motives, which pose a potentially grave threat to national security, the navy said in a statement.

The Navy noted that District administrations of Kutch (Gujarat) and Srinagar, and Punjab government had issued orders for ban on unauthorized sale of Armed forces uniform under section 144 of the CrPC.

"Indian Navy is taking up a similar case with Kerala State government for ban of unauthorised sale of Armed forces uniform in Kerala," the statement said.

The Navy statement came days after a 23-year-old man was arrested by the police here for allegedly posing as an officer (Lieutenant) in Indian Navy.

Raja Nath, hailing from Nadia, West Bengal was arrested on July 1, based on a tip-off from the Navy that the man was travelling to various places in Naval uniform.

He also allegedly uploaded videos in TikTok posing as a Naval Officer.

Nath, who arrived here in October last year, was residing in an apartment at Thevara, here.

He had got uniforms stitched from shops at Kochi.

Police said a case was registered against him under Section 140 of the IPC for impersonating as an officer in Indian Navy and has also recovered naval uniforms and badges from his residence.

He was later released on bail.

A similar incident was reported earlier also at Thevara Police Station against a man identified as Nibit Daniel for impersonating as a Indian Navy commander.

He had also got uniforms stitched locally.

