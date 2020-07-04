Let me live as a woman, 17-year-old in Kerala tells panel

Vishnuprasad K P By

MALAPPURAM: A 17-year-old person, who was assigned male at birth from Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district has approached the ChildWelfare Committee (CWC) to help him live as a woman. The pressure from family members to lead a life against his will forced the person to leave home and move in with members of the transgender community.

After hearing the person’s plight, the CWC — through an interim order as per Section 52 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 — temporarily rehabilitated the person at the house of transgender activist Riya Isha last week. The CWC is also looking into the matter to take further action.

After the person started living at Isha’s place, his family sought police help to get him back. But Isha, with the backing of counsellor Mary Neethu, presented him before the CWC. The boy stuck to his stand that he did not want to go back home.“The boy quit home as he suffered verbal abuse for his effeminate manner.

He’s adamant that he doesn’t want to change his preferences and talks about his right to lead a life of his choice. He wanted to live with people who can understand his feelings. So, we allowed him to live with Isha who is an activist from the district,” said CWC chairman P Shajesh Bhasker. He said only the person’s interests will be taken into consideration in the case.

“He wants to stay with Isha now. If he doesn’t like to stay on, we’ll find him another safe place. Meanwhile, the child protection department will complete a social investigation report next week after talking with the person, his family members and Isha. Based on the report, the CWC will take follow-up action,” he said.

The case is likely to culminate with CWC allowing the person to live with a person like Isha capable of looking after him. The family members will also be allowed to see him, but not to force him to do anything. “I’ve arranged a sponsor for him to continue studies. My aim is to provide him good education to get a decent job,” said Neethu.