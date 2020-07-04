Lockdown woes: Singer turns street vendor for survival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Life has taken a roller-coaster ride for many ever since the arrival of the pandemic. While some lost their breadwinning jobs, others were forced to venture into new pastures for survival. Kesavadas K M from Muppathadam in Ernakulam isn’t an exception either. The goldsmith-turned-singer has now taken up the role of street vendor to make ends meet. Kesavadas used to have his jewellery shop and gave it up to pursue his passion for music. He used to perform at stage shows across the country with his brother Sajeev.

“It’s all a memory now. Although we have the complete set of music equipment, there’s no point in waiting for music concerts now. Lockdown has had a disastrous effect on artists like me. Amid all the failures, I still hope to go back to the stages again,” he said.

As a last attempt of redemption, Kesavadas entered into the chips business at High Court Junction in Kochi. The 50-year-old and family source the chips produced from Paravur and pack them from their homes. “I’m selling different types of chips from my stall near Kerala High Court. Both of my sons are there to support my business. Though they have been working as graphic designers, the pandemic has taken their jobs as well.

I worked as a taxi driver with a car bought on loan, I have to pay its premium now. Repayment of another loan taken for my daughter’s marriage is also due now. I thought it better to earn in my way than rely upon someone’s help. My family stood by my decision,” he said. During off-season days, Kesavadas takes part in several charity works using his revenue. Over 200 poor families have directly benefited from their activities. “We managed to provide financial support of Rs 80 lakh. But the lockdown has drained my source of income” he said.