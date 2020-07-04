STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lockdown woes: Singer turns street vendor for survival

Life has taken a roller-coaster ride for many ever since the arrival of the pandemic.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kesavadas selling banana chips near High Court Junction in Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Life has taken a roller-coaster ride for many ever since the arrival of the pandemic. While some lost their breadwinning jobs, others were forced to venture into new pastures for survival. Kesavadas K M from Muppathadam in Ernakulam isn’t an exception either. The goldsmith-turned-singer has now taken up the role of street vendor to make ends meet.       Kesavadas used to have his jewellery shop and gave it up to pursue his passion for music. He used to perform at stage shows across the country with his brother Sajeev.

“It’s all a memory now. Although we have the complete set of music equipment, there’s no point in waiting for music concerts now. Lockdown has had a disastrous effect on artists like me. Amid all the failures, I still hope to go back to the stages again,” he said.

As a last attempt of redemption, Kesavadas entered into the chips business at High Court Junction in Kochi. The 50-year-old and family source the chips produced from Paravur and pack them from their homes. “I’m selling different types of chips from my stall near Kerala High Court. Both of my sons are there to support my business. Though they have been working as graphic designers, the pandemic has taken their jobs as well.

I worked as a taxi driver with a car bought on loan, I have to pay its premium now. Repayment of another loan taken for my daughter’s marriage is also due now. I thought it better to earn in my way than rely upon someone’s help. My family stood by my decision,” he said. During off-season days, Kesavadas takes part in several charity works using his revenue. Over 200 poor families have directly benefited from their activities. “We managed to provide financial support of Rs 80 lakh. But the lockdown has drained my source of income” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown Singer
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp