48 booked for organising midnight party in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a midnight raid on a private resort in Rajappara near Santhanpara here, the police booked 48 persons, including the resort owner, who were found to be in an inebriated condition in a midnight party organised at the resort in connection with the inauguration of a private quarry, defying lockdown rules, on June 28.Following a specific input, the Santhanpara police on Friday registered a case against the owner of Jungle Palace resort in Rajappara, where the party was held, and 47 others who attended the event.

As per the police, the midnight party included belly dance by women who were brought from outside the state. Liquor was also served in connection with the inauguration of a quarry functioning in Vellakkaltheri in Udumbanchola.The quarry which was lying closed till recently was taken on lease by a private firm. The proprietors had planned a grand event for the inauguration of the quarry, for which many famous personalities from social and political spheres in the state were invited. “In an advertisement published on June 28, they had offered donation worth Rs 1 crore to the Udumbanchola panchayat,” sources said.

“The operation, which began at 8pm on Sunday, went on till the early hours of Monday. Around 200 persons, including many famous personalities, had participated in the event,” the police said. The incident came to light when one of the guests circulated the video of the event where men could be seen dancing with women without following social distancing norms. The video had gone viral on social media. The police have launched an investigation into the issue.