Curbs tightened to curtail community spread 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has decided to enforce strict compliance of social distancing norms and take action against those violating Covid safety protocol in the wake of Covid-19 positive cases crossing 200 for the GMCH on Saturday and incidence of community transmission suspected in various places in Malappuram, Kochi and Alappuzha districts.On Saturday 240 positive cases were reported compared to 211 cases on Friday. The state government has decided to strictly enforce social distancing measures across the state with police conducting surprise raids at markets, shopping malls and other places where people converge in large numbers.

Out of the 240 new Covid patients, 152 arrived from abroad while 52 came from other states. As many as 17 patients were infected with the virus through local transmission while four more CISF persons were also tested positive. Malappuram continued to be on top with 37 cases followed by Kannur with 35 cases. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has come out with a stricture to police personnel directing them not to visit friends and relatives after duty hours.

“The police personnel should avoid long journeys. Strict action will be taken against the violators”, the DGP said. The state government has decided to strictly regulate the functioning of markets in the state after people were found grossly violating Covid safety protocols. In Thiruvananthapuram, major markets including Palayam and Chalai, were closed down while raids were conducted in markets in Kochi and Kozhikode to check strict compliance of social distancing norms. The state decided to introduce tight regulations in the functioning of markets in the state.

Meanwhile in Malappuram, panic gripped the residents of Cheekkode and Urangattiri after results of two youngsters came out positive for Covid-19. Police said the two youths had visited various places in the area while being in quarantine. The swab results of both youngsters confirmed infection on July 1. Nearly, 100 people have been identified as primary and secondary contacts of the youngsters.