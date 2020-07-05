Kerala govt supporting land, quarry mafia: Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government is giving a free hand to land and quarry mafia in hilly areas of the capital district, BJP president K Surendran has alleged.The BJP leader asked the government to prevent moves by a private company to grab land of the Marakkunnam Kunnil Mahadeva Temple near Neyardam and also the land owned by families residing nearby.

The temple is situated in the land purchased in the name of the late Swami Satyananda Saraswathi of Sreeramadasa Ashram, Surendran said. He added that a private company was trying to grab the temple land and also the adjacent residential plots for a water treatment plant of Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

According to Surendran, officials of the private company and KWA demolished installations in the temple evoking strong protests from local people.

“The police are intimidating people who are protesting the forcible takeover of land for the project at a time when enough government land is available in the vicinity,” Surendran said. Accused the LDF government of attempting to destroy a temple where Hindus have been offering worship for many years, Surendran urged people to unitedly resist such attempts.