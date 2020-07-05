Kerala sees 1,104 arrests for lockdown violations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Saturday arrested 1,104 persons in connection with lockdown violations. A total of 1,099 cases were registered and 300 vehicles impounded. In addition, 4,601 people were identified for not wearing face masks. A total of 11 cases were registered against those violating quarantine. Despite the rise in Covid positive cases and fears of community transmission looming, Kochi reported the most number of violators in the state.

In the city limits, a total of 220 were arrested and 214 cases registered. Kollam city came second with 176 arrests and 140 cases. Thiruvananthapuram rural came third with 158 arrests and 120 cases. Thrissur rural followed suit with 125 arrests and 154 cases. Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts which are also witnessing rising cases reported less number of violations.

The lowest figures were reported from Kannur with two arrests and two cases registered. Police said the patrolling will be intensified in the coming days due to rise in cases with unknown sources of infection.