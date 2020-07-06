STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

225 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 38 infected through contact

The training will be provided by Shinu K S, executive director, State Health System Resource Centre. who is also the officer in charge of state capacity building for Covid- 19.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TRIGGERING alarm bells, the state on Sunday recorded the highest number of 38 cases due to local transmission — 22 of them from the capital — either through direct or indirect contact. The day also saw 225 active cases which include 11 paramilitary personnel and two ship crew. Also, active cases crossed the 200 mark for the third straight day. Meanwhile, anticipating a surge, the government has decided to create a human resource (HR) pool for deployment in COVID care facilities as and when needed.

“There are reasons to suspect the COVID situation has entered community transmission stage.Thus, additional human resources are needed. The chief minister had proposed the idea,” said a health official. TNIE learnt that the health department has decided to provide basic training in COVID prevention to government employees, NCC and NSS volunteers, Student Police Cadets and Sannadhasena members. The training will be provided by Shinu K S, executive director, State Health System Resource Centre. who is also the officer in charge of state capacity building for COVID-19.

It is learnt that Rajan Khobragade, principal secretary, health, has written to all departments to initiate necessary steps to become part of the training programme. Palakkad reported the most number of cases on Sunday (29), followed by Kasaragod (28), Thiruvananthapuram (27), Malappuram (26), Kannur (25), Kozhikode (20), Alappuzha (13), Ernakulam and Thrissur (12 each), Kollam(10), Kottayam (eight), Idukki and Wayanad (six each)and Pathanamthitta (three). Besides, they include 38 cases due to contact, seven DSC personnel two CISF men from Kannur, two BSF jawans from Thrissur and two ship crew.

The contact cases are Thiruvananthapuram (22), Kozhikode (five), Kasaragod (four), Ernakulam (three), Malappuram (two) and one each from Kollam and Alappuzha. The negative cases include 31 from Kollam, 28 from Malappuram, 12 from Thrissur,11 from Thiruvananthapuram, 10 each from Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam, seven from Palakkad, six from Wayanad, five from Kozhikode and three each from Kottayam and Kannur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp