225 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 38 infected through contact

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TRIGGERING alarm bells, the state on Sunday recorded the highest number of 38 cases due to local transmission — 22 of them from the capital — either through direct or indirect contact. The day also saw 225 active cases which include 11 paramilitary personnel and two ship crew. Also, active cases crossed the 200 mark for the third straight day. Meanwhile, anticipating a surge, the government has decided to create a human resource (HR) pool for deployment in COVID care facilities as and when needed.

“There are reasons to suspect the COVID situation has entered community transmission stage.Thus, additional human resources are needed. The chief minister had proposed the idea,” said a health official. TNIE learnt that the health department has decided to provide basic training in COVID prevention to government employees, NCC and NSS volunteers, Student Police Cadets and Sannadhasena members. The training will be provided by Shinu K S, executive director, State Health System Resource Centre. who is also the officer in charge of state capacity building for COVID-19.

It is learnt that Rajan Khobragade, principal secretary, health, has written to all departments to initiate necessary steps to become part of the training programme. Palakkad reported the most number of cases on Sunday (29), followed by Kasaragod (28), Thiruvananthapuram (27), Malappuram (26), Kannur (25), Kozhikode (20), Alappuzha (13), Ernakulam and Thrissur (12 each), Kollam(10), Kottayam (eight), Idukki and Wayanad (six each)and Pathanamthitta (three). Besides, they include 38 cases due to contact, seven DSC personnel two CISF men from Kannur, two BSF jawans from Thrissur and two ship crew.

The contact cases are Thiruvananthapuram (22), Kozhikode (five), Kasaragod (four), Ernakulam (three), Malappuram (two) and one each from Kollam and Alappuzha. The negative cases include 31 from Kollam, 28 from Malappuram, 12 from Thrissur,11 from Thiruvananthapuram, 10 each from Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam, seven from Palakkad, six from Wayanad, five from Kozhikode and three each from Kottayam and Kannur.