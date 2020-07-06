STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore seized by excise sleuths in Kerala, two arrested

The contraband was seized from a national permit lorry at Pothencodu in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Enforcement Squad on Monday seized hashish oil and ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market and arrested two men who were smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala.

The contraband was seized from a national permit lorry at Pothencodu in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district. The men arrested were identified as Eldo Abraham, 28, of Perumani in Ernakulam and Sebin, 29, of Kundara in Kollam. One kilogram hashish oil and 100 kilogram ganja were seized from the lorry.

Excise Circle Inspector T Anikumar, who headed the team, said a Perumbavoor-based gang was behind the smuggling. "Those arrested belonged to the Perumbavoor-based gang that supplies drugs to various parts in the state. We have identified the ring leader and efforts are on to track him," he said.

Excise sources said the consignment was hidden in the lorry and was heading towards the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram city. "The lorry was empty, but the consignment was neatly stored in packets and concealed inside the vehicle. The drugs were purchased from Andhra and smuggled in through Valayar checkpost," sources said.

The hashish oil was meant for international markets, while the ganja was to be sold to retail dealers in Poonthura and Beemapally areas, the sources revealed.

Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
