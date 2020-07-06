Kerala CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran counters CPM’s barbs over Jose K Mani's faction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chances of political realignment in the state got brighter with CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran reiterating his strong opposition to welcoming the Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) to the LDF despite CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s arguments favouring such a move and RSP inviting the second largest constituent of the Left front to the UDF. On Sunday, Kanam expressed his displeasure with inviting the Jose faction to the LDF for the third time, saying such drastic decisions would only weaken the front.

However, the CPM feels that by bringing the Jose faction, their base in the Central Travancore belt can be widened and get the Christian votes of the KC(M) transferred to the LDF. But this is not going to be easy as the Catholic Church has not made its stand clear ever since the Jose faction decided to sever its ties with the UDF. Besides, the Church does not share the same equation with Jose as it did with the late K M Mani. Political analysts feel that Kanam is worried about losing the CPI’s second place in LDF.

Political observer B R P Bhaskar told TNIE that CPI has only limited options and it has to eventually toe the CPM’s line. “If the CPI comes out of the LDF and speaks, then everyone will sit up and notice. That will resemble their days during Emergency. Now, their options are very limited. Jose is already in talks with the LDF and NDA. He will see which front will be beneficial to him and his party and he will take a call accordingly.”

Making his stand clear, Kanam said, “There is a possibility of the LDF returning to power in the assembly polls due next year. Hence, the CPM decision to welcome Jose faction into the LDF fold is not politically wise as we can form the government on our own.” To Kodyeri’s barb that the CPI had got only three seats in 1965 despite contesting in 79 seats, Kanam said, “We did not go it alone in 1965. Kodiyeri should read history once again. In fact, the CPM had made an agreement with the Muslim League and other allies in 1965. The LDF should be strengthened by inviting more secular parties instead of those engaged in negotiations with all three fronts,” he said. Kanam also challenged Jose to quit the Rajya Sabha seat first if he wants to come to the LDF.

He recalled how M P Veerendra Kumar had vacated the Rajya Sabha seat after quitting the UDF before joining the Left camp. It is evident that Kanam is in no mood to relent to the threats posed by Kodiyeri and senior CPM leaders. Kanam maintained that he need not go out of the LDF as the front is for all allies. Meanwhile, RSP state secretary A A Azeez, N K Premachandran, MP, and Shibu Baby John invited the CPI to the UDF. They recalled the “golden era” when the CPI and RSP fought together, but Kanam has not reacted to the invitation yet.