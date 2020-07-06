STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF entry: CPM yet to reach out to Jose K Mani

Party joins wait-and-watch policy | Not keen on joining LDF, it is believed Jose is likely to return to UDF after a while

Published: 06th July 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

​​Jose K Mani

​​Jose K Mani

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the CPI and the CPM are at loggerheads on the issue of Jose K Mani faction’s entry into the ruling LDF fold, it has now emerged that no serious talks have been held with the breakaway Kerala Congress (M) faction. This despite the fact that Skaria Thomas of Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas) being deputed for mediatory talks. Since Jose is not too keen on joining the LDF camp, the CPM has adopted a wait and watch policy.

A source close to Skaria Thomas revealed that Jose will not do anything without the knowledge of Oommen Chandy who single-handedly ensured a Rajya Sabha seat for him overlooking the objections of Congress workers.

Further, it is believed Jose is likely to return to the UDF after a while with Chandy expected to take the lead regarding this since it is crucial for the leader to cement his position as leader of the Opposition alliance ahead of the assembly poll. Besides, the Jose faction faces some internal issues. The NSS is not too happy with N Jayaraj, Kanjirappally MLA, joining hands with the LDF and they have communicated their displeasure over the move. So he will be forced to switch to the UDF camp if there is a decision against the mandate of the people, a source said.

It also remains unclear whether Roshy Augustine, who is on pretty good terms with the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress, will want to crossover to the LDF camp. In short, the Jose faction will have to make sure it has the numbers before taking a call on making a switch to LDF. Moreover, it is unwise to think Oommen Chandy will allow the Jose faction to move away from UDF camp over a district panchayat president’s post when the civic polls are due in a few months.

However, a source close to the LDF negotiator said the ruling combine is ready to hold talks with Jose K Mani if he is completely willing to have a dialogue over joining hands with the LDF. But the time is not yet ripe for such talks since the ball is still in the UDF’s court, the LDF camp believes.

‘Bolster Left front’

Kanam said LDF should be strengthened by inviting more secular parties instead of those engaged in talks with all three fronts.

​​Jose K Mani LDF entry CPM CPI
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
