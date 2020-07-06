Man who died in Kerala's Manjeri tests coronavirus positive

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The swab samples collected from an 82-year-old man who died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on Saturday, tested positive on Sunday. Muhammad Mookkummel, of Koorad near Wandoor, was suffering from blood cancer. “Blood cancer and his age were also factors that caused his death. However, as the swab samples have turned positive, the case will be considered as Covid-related death,” said DMO K Sakeena. Muhammad had returned to the district from Riyadh on June 29. After reaching here, he went into home quarantine.

On July 1, he consulted the doctors at the MCH following some health problems, including fatigue. He was admitted to the hospital the same day, considering his age, health condition and travel history. “His X-ray revealed that he had pneumonia. Hence, we admitted him to pneumonia ICU and gave him treatment as per the Covid protocol. He was put on ventilator support on Friday after he developed breathing problems. He died at 4.30 pm on Saturday,” said Dr Shinas Babu, nodal officer of the Covid special treatment centre at the MCH, Manjeri. The body was buried following the Covid protocol.