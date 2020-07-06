STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rackets luring desperate NRKs into gold smuggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) said under no circumstance would the organisation ask anyone to indulge in such illegal activities.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes

By Vishnuprasad K P 
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Jithin (name changed), an NRK from Kozhikode working as an accountant in Dubai, has not received salary for the past two months because of the COVID crisis. The 34-year-old, desperate to return home, got in touch with a person in Dubai to reserve a seat on a chartered flight to Kerala. After hearing Jithin patiently, the person offered him a free ticket on the condition that he carry some gold to the state. Shocked to hear about gold smuggling, Jithin hung up saying, “I may not go to Kerala immediately.”

Jithin is still in Dubai, unable to find money for a flight ticket. The pandemic and its economic fallout has presented smuggling rackets with a new avenue of finding carriers. They lure desperate people in the Gulf region into gold smuggling, offering them free tickets and incentives. Even Customs officers at the Kozhikode airport admit that rackets have begun using NRKs for their benefit. “All the carriers we caught at the airport recently were struggling NRKs who had lost their jobs after the Covid spread in the Gulf region,” said a senior Customs officer at the Kozhikode airport.

“People with no other option to find tickets may accept the job. We can identify them easily because they are not trained by the rackets. If we tell them sternly ‘we know you are a carrier’ and ask them to take out the gold, they will surrender immediately. Trained carriers will really test our patience.” Since June, more than 5.9 kg of gold has been seized from nine people at Kozhikode airport. Customs officers say the racketeers must have smuggled more than the seized gold to ensure profit. But the Customs are bent on preventing smuggling via the airport.

“Some people think the Covid-19 situation would save them from Customs checks. But neither the crisis situation nor PPE kits will save them. We will screen all passengers and ask them to remove and dispose of PPE kits before Customs checks. But we won’t be able to check Covid-19 patients. After antibody testing, patients will be taken to hospitals directly,” the officer said. At the same time, criticism has been levelled, albeit without evidence, that charity organisations — which chart flights from the Gulf — compel people into gold smuggling.

The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) said under no circumstance would the organisation ask anyone to indulge in such illegal activities. “But we don’t know if anyone involved in smuggling has taken advantage of the NRKs’ plight. Also, we haven’t received any complaint from NRKs that they were forced to smuggle gold to get flight tickets,” said Ibrahim Ottapalam, a working committee member of KMCC, Muscat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling NRK
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp