24-year-old youth who returned from Dubai is Kerala's latest COVID-19 victim, toll now 28

After returning from Dubai, Manoj was under home quarantine at Puthur. On Tuesday morning, he was found dead at his house.

Published: 07th July 2020 05:07 PM

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A youngster found dead at his home in Kottarakkara while under quarantine was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the death toll in the state has risen to 28. The deceased has been identified as Manoj, 24, a native of Thevalapuram.

After returning from Dubai, Manoj was under home quarantine at Puthur. On Tuesday morning, he was found dead at his house. After his body was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, his swab sample was collected for a COVID-19 test. The result confirmed that he had the virus.

One of Manoj's friends was also under quarantine at the same place. He was shifted to the MCH, Parippally, in the morning as his condition was critical at that time, said health officials. However, an official said that the condition of his friend is stable now after undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Comments

