STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: Key suspect’s link puts CM office in spot

Swapna Suresh on the run, customs dept arrests operation’s mastermind; Congress and BJP point fingers at IT secretary

Published: 07th July 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala chief minister’s office (CMO) came under intense scrutiny on Monday after it came to light that Swapna Suresh, a key suspect in the attempt to smuggle 30kg gold in a diplomatic consignment bound for UAE Consulate General through the Thiruvananthapuram airport, was employed in Space Park that comes under the IT department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handles the IT portfolio and IT secretary M Sivasankar’s role in her appointment as the liaison officer of the park even when she was facing a Crime Branch probe in a fake complaint case has come into question.

The state government removed Swapna, a former executive secretary at the UAE consulate, from her Space Park post on Monday saying her job was on a contract basis. The Opposition launched a scathing attack on the CM. While Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala described Pinarayi’s office as the epicentre of scams, BJP state president K Surendran said the CMO and the IT secretary exerted pressure on customs to hush up Swapna’s role.

The customs officials revealed that Swapna is on the run while Sarith Kumar, a former consulate PRO, was arrested. He was produced at the economic offences court in Kochi and was remanded for 14 days. It is suspected that though Sarith was expelled from the Consulate, he maintained a strong relationship with some of the officials there and also Swapna. Since he knew that the diplomatic baggage would not be subject to detailed scrutiny, he used the channel to smuggle in gold worth `13.5 crore. Swapna also allegedly used her connections in the Consulate to get things cleared.

A senior customs officer told TNIE that Sarith is the mastermind as per preliminary findings, but the woman was also actively involved in smuggling. “We assume this is not the first time they used the diplomatic channel to smuggle gold into the state. We’re in the process of extracting the details of their previous attempts,” he said. The UAE Consulate said neither the office nor its staff has any role in the alleged smuggling. “A private person has misused his diplomatic facility and the Consulate strongly condemned the act,” it said. Meanwhile, in a hurriedly convened press conference, Surendran said: “You just need to check the telephone call records of the CMO and IT secretary to find their involvement in the case.”

‘GOLD SMUGGLED 15 TIMES IN SIMILAR OPs’

T’Puram: The probe into gold smuggling through diplomatic channels has revealed that the racket, whose member Sarith Kumar was picked up by the Customs department on Sunday, had brought in large quantities of gold in 15 similar operations in the past. Gold was smuggled in through Thiruvananthapuram airport eight times, while the rest of the operations were carried out via Kochi airport, sources revealed.

CRIME BRANCH PROBE AGAINST SWAPNA

T’Puram: Swapna Suresh is facing a Crime Branch probe for framing an Air India official in a sexual harassment case. L S Sibu, working in Apron, ground service department, Air India, in Hyderabad, told TNIE that he had to suffer a lot on account of Swapna’s fraudulent activity. He also had to stay away from work for nearly two years to prove his innocence as he had exposed many financial irregularities in Air India SATS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp