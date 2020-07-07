STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasaragod Milma Dairy Plant security guard suspended after 'abusing' PM Modi on Facebook

PP Narayanan, an office-bearer of the unit, said Baburaj was an outsourced worker and he was suspended as soon as the abusive post was brought to their notice.

Kasaragod Milma Dairy Plant

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD:  The Kasaragod Milma Dairy Plant has suspended its security guard after he allegedly
abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook. Baburaj Makkam of Pullur was suspended after the Yuva Morcha -- the youth wing of the BJP - staged a protest in front of the dairy plant at Mavungal.

PP Narayanan, an office-bearer of the unit, said Baburaj was an outsourced worker and he was suspended as soon as the abusive post was brought to their notice. On Saturday, Baburaj wrote an abusive comment to a question on Facebook asking 'Whether the Prime Minister's visit to Leh is a warning to China?'

When the Yuva Morcha took up the matter and demanded his expulsion from service, Baburaj went live on Facebook and apologised for the post. But on Monday, he was suspended from the service. Since he was an outsourced staff, Milma is not likely to take him back on duty, said an official.

