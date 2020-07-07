Removal of M Sivasankar as Kerala CM's secretary, just an eye-wash:  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has maintained that the removal of M. Sivasankar as Chief Minister’s secretary is just an eye-wash. At a press meet held at Cantonment House, Chennithala said this will not suffice in bringing out the actual issues on the gold smuggling case. Chennithala reiterated for a CBI probe where he has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it after Pinarayi Vijayan decided against it.

A day after IT department official Swapna Suresh’s links in the gold smuggling case came out, Chennithala has intensified his allegations against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his office. He cast aspersions on Pinarayi citing that instead of taking actions against the culprits, his office protected them in the gold smuggling case.

Opposition Leader said Pinarayi was forced to oust Sivasankar from office after he realized that probe might lead to him. He said the Chief Minister has been looking for a scapegoat which led him to sack his secretary, Sivasankar. Chennithala recalled his earlier demand seeking Sivasankar’s ouster in the Sprinklr, Bev Q and e-mobility scheme where Pinarayi gave scant regard to it.

“If the Chief Minister doesn’t have anything to hide on the gold smuggling case, then why is he shying away from ordering a CBI probe? I have written a letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking a CBI and Enforcement probe. LDF leaders including the CPM ministers, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan and AKG centre have close ties with Swapna Suresh. Only a CBI probe will bring out the actual truth behind the gold smuggling case”, said Chennithala.

On Monday, Pinarayi had feigned ignorance about Swapna Suresh’s appointment as marketing liaison officer of the space park under the IT department. Reacting to it, Chennithala alleged that he has no role in continuing in his office if he doesn’t know what is happening in his own IT department.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, Chennithala has highlighted the misuse of diplomatic immunity of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram by international gold smuggling cartels with the collusion of officials working in the Chief Minister's Office. He also highlighted Swapna Suresh's appointment in the IT department, disregarding reports of the State intelligence while a crime branch investigation is on against her.