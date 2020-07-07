STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Removal of M Sivasankar as Kerala CM's secretary, just an eye-wash:  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

A day after IT department official Swapna Suresh’s links in the gold smuggling case came out, Chennithala has intensified his allegations against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his office.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has maintained that the removal of M. Sivasankar as Chief Minister’s secretary is just an eye-wash. At a press meet held at Cantonment House, Chennithala said this will not suffice in bringing out the actual issues on the gold smuggling case. Chennithala reiterated for a CBI probe where he has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it after Pinarayi Vijayan decided against it. 

 A day after IT department official Swapna Suresh’s links in the gold smuggling case came out, Chennithala has intensified his allegations against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his office. He cast aspersions on Pinarayi citing that instead of taking actions against the culprits, his office protected them in the gold smuggling case.

ALSO READ: M Sivasankar shunted out as secretary to Kerala CM for alleged links to key suspect in gold smuggling case

Opposition Leader said Pinarayi was forced to oust Sivasankar from office after he realized that probe might lead to him. He said the Chief Minister has been looking for a scapegoat which led him to sack his secretary, Sivasankar. Chennithala recalled his earlier demand seeking Sivasankar’s ouster in the Sprinklr, Bev Q and e-mobility scheme where Pinarayi gave scant regard to it. 

 “If the Chief Minister doesn’t have anything to hide on the gold smuggling case, then why is he shying away from ordering a CBI probe? I have written a letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking a CBI and Enforcement probe. LDF leaders including the CPM ministers, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan and AKG centre have close ties with Swapna Suresh. Only a CBI probe will bring out the actual truth behind the gold smuggling case”, said Chennithala. 

 On Monday, Pinarayi had feigned ignorance about Swapna Suresh’s appointment as marketing liaison officer of the space park under the IT department. Reacting to it, Chennithala alleged that he has no role in continuing in his office if he doesn’t know what is happening in his own IT department. 

 In the letter to the Prime Minister, Chennithala has highlighted the misuse of diplomatic immunity of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram by international gold smuggling cartels with the collusion of officials working in the Chief Minister's Office. He also highlighted Swapna Suresh's appointment in the IT department, disregarding reports of the State intelligence while a crime branch investigation is on against her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Sivasankar Kerala gold smuggling secretary to CM Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp