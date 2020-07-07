There is a deliberate move to drag CMO into all controversies: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected allegations against the CMO in the gold smuggling case. He also asked BJP state chief K Surendran not to come up with absurdities. “The accused will be brought before the law. Whenever something happens, there’s a deliberate move to drag the Chief Minister and CMO into it. That’s how BJP state president came up with his allegations,” said Pinarayi. Appreciating the officials in unearthing the gold haul, Pinarayi said the probe is heading in the right direction.

He said the case is being investigated by Customs. “Naturally, no one will escape. People like the BJP state president should not try to protect those involved in such things, by raising allegations with vested interests,” he said. “The probe is being carried out with necessary caution. If the state government has anything to do in this matter, necessary support will be provided. One should not blurt out things just because they can come up with absurdities.

Going by the past four years of work, people know that the CMO is not a haven for protecting wrong-doers. Surendran will not be able to tarnish the same,” Pinarayi said, referring to Surendran’s allegation that the first call to Customs was made by the CMO. To another question, Pinarayi said he is not aware of the circumstances in which Swapna Suresh was appointed. “It was not an action taken with my knowledge,” he said.