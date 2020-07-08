STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

68 local contact cases set off alarm as Covid count touches new high

Local transmission cases saw a sharp increase of 68 as the state recorded its highest single-day count of 272 Covid positive cases on Tuesday.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local transmission cases saw a sharp increase of 68 as the state recorded its highest single-day count of 272 Covid positive cases on Tuesday. That the source of infection remains unknown in 15 cases is cause for further alarm, with the number of local contact cases too touching a new high.Briefing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the evolving situation warrants a higher degree of caution though the state is yet to enter the community transmission stage. 

“We will have to pay a heavy price for the slightest carelessness. As seen nationally, when transmission occurs in urban areas, it is difficult to control. In Kerala’s case, there is no such urban/rural divide, and the risk of transmission to larger sections of people is higher,” he said.

The CM pointed out that the test positivity rate in Kochi is higher than that of the state average, calling for increased testing. As a large section of people rely on urban areas for jobs, trade and medical needs, the chances of contracting the infection are high. 

Vigil to be upped in Kochi, Kozhikode

Taking a cue from Thiruvananthapuram city, the chief minister said, vigil will be strengthened in Kochi and Kozhikode too. He also expressed concern over the transmission trend in coastal areas.Of the new cases, as many as 157 persons returned from abroad while 38 arrived from other states. Seven healthcare workers and a person each from the CISF and the DSC were among those tested positive.

Malappuram recorded 63 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (54), Palakkad (29), Ernakulam (21),  Kannur (19), Alappuzha (18), Kozhikode (15), Kasaragod (13), Pathanamthitta (12), Kollam (11), Thrissur (10), Kottayam and Wayanad (3 each) and Idukki (1).Thiruvananthapuram, with 42, had the highest number of local transmission cases. Meanwhile, Ernakulam and Malappuram had 11 each, whereas Alappuzha had three and Palakkad one.

A total of 111 negative cases were reported on the day. Twenty-three of them were from Palakkad, 20 from Ernakulam, 19 from Pathanamthitta, 10 from Malappuram, nine from Kannur, six each from Kollam, Thrissur and Kozhikode, four from Alappuzha, three each from Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad, and one each from Kottayam and Idukki.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp