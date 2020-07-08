STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Crime Branch closed forgery case against Swapna owing to lack of evidence’

Though Swapna was the second accused in the case, the investigation team did not record her statement and submitted a report to the court.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The influence of key suspect in the sensational gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh in the corridors of power yet again came to the fore as the former crime branch team which investigated the forgery case against her, tried to hush up the case citing lack of evidence. The former investigation team of the district crime branch had submitted a report to Thiruvananthapuram First Class Magistrate acquitting the accused in the case.

TNIE has accessed the report filed by the then district crime branch Assistant Commissioner of Police M S Santhosh dated July 27, 2017, stating that the probe team could not find any substantial evidence against the first accused Binoy Jacob who was the vice president of Air India when the forgery case occurred.

Though Swapna was the second accused in the case, the investigation team did not record her statement and submitted a report to the court. As the investigating officer himself submitted a report requesting the court to remove the name of the first accused, the case was closed eventually. As per rules, if the name of the first accused is removed from the FIR, then the case will be closed in six months, sources said.

The FIR against Binoy and Swpana was registered on March 15, 2016, by Valiyathura police on the basis of a complaint by L S Sibu, a direct employee of Air India who alleged that a sexual harassment complaint was forged against him. Later, the case was handed over to the crime branch. M S Santhosh, who was in charge of the investigation, submitted a report to the High Court on February 27, 2017, that the sexual harassment case against Sibu will not stand as the probe found that the complaint against him was forged and Swapna had forced 17 female employees to file the complaint.  

“But the officer later tried to settle the case following alleged influence of Binoy and Swapna,” said Sibu.
“Though the case was closed within six months after Santhosh filed the report, I approached the High Court seeking to reopen the case. The case was closed due to the influence of Binoy and Swapna. Therefore, as per the High Court directive, the case was reopened in November 2019 again arraigning Binoy Jacob and Swapna as the first and second accused. She was summoned by a new team led by SP Crime branch A Shanavas and DySP S Anilkumar earlier this year. She was interrogated in February this year. Now, the crime branch is preparing to submit the charge sheet,” said Sibu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling Swapna Suresh sexual harassment
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp