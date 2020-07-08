STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First COVID-19 death in Kasaragod?

The hospital conducted a preliminary COVID test using Truenat kit and he was found to be COVID-19 positive, said the officer.

A health official labels rapid test kits at a temporary COVID-19 free testing facility. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: A 48-year-old man, who arrived from Karnataka's Hubballi, died on the way to the General Hospital in Kasaragod on Tuesday. Health officials suspect he might have been infected by COVID-19.

B M Abdul Rahman (48), a native of Mogral Puthur panchayat, and two others arrived in an ambulance at Thalapaddy from Hubballi in the early hours of Tuesday. At the border, they shifted to a taxi cab and were heading home when Rahman reported high fever and they drove straight to the General Hospital in Kasaragod.

"But he died before reaching the hospital," said district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas.

The hospital conducted a preliminary COVID test using Truenat kit and he was found to be COVID-19 positive, said the officer.

"We have collected swab from the body and sent for a PCR test for confirmation," he said. The result will come on Wednesday.

Officials said Rahman had a fever before starting from Hubballi. "We don't know how he was allowed to travel," an official said. The two persons who travelled with him have been quarantined.

Rahman is survived by wife Ramla and children Arshada, Afifa, Hiba, and Raahin.

