Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs nabs wife of prime accused Swapna's associate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Customs and Central Excise officials on Wednesday morning took into custody the wife of Sandeep Nair, a close associate of Swapna Suresh, for questioning in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Soumya was taken into custody from their residence at Nedumangad and shifted to Kochi for questioning, while her husband Sandeep is absconding.

Sources said Sandeep had a close relationship with Swapna. Using that proximity, he managed to bring Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to inaugurate his car workshop.

Sandeep was in regular contact with her and Sarith Kumar, who was arrested by the Customs in connection with the case.