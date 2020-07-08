STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sensing political setback, Left front fights back, says ready for any probe

Even as the gold smuggling case snowballs into a major political conspiracy  threatening the Left government, the Left front has hit back with a strong defence.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the gold smuggling case snowballs into a major political conspiracy  threatening the Left government, the Left front has hit back with a strong defence. With the Opposition scaling up its attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the CMO itself came under scanner, the LDF had initially found itself on the backfoot. However sensing a political setback after a deliberate move to portray it as LDF government’s ‘Solar scam’, the Left leadership is now in fighting mode.

 As an immediate measure, M Sivasankar was removed from the post. The Chief Minister on Tuesday held talks with the CPM leadership and has categorically rejected any kind of involvement of the CMO in the smuggling case. While the UDF has been demanding a CBI probe into the issue, both the Chief Minister and the CPM leadership made it clear that the government is ready for any investigation, including a probe by Interpol into the incident.

Amidst the raging controversy, the CPM Central leadership too stepped in to assess the ground situation. The party is of the view that since it’s a matter related to national security, it doesn’t come under the purview of the state government.The CPM leadership came out stating that neither the LDF nor the state government will protect the wrong-doers and all the accused would be brought before the law. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan demanded that a comprehensive probe be carried out to bring all those involved in the gold smuggling case before law.

“Whoever has done wrong will not go scot-free. This is going to be the government’s approach. Neither the government nor the LDF will protect anyone involved in the issue,” reiterated Kodiyeri. Terming the campaign against the party politically ill-motivated, the CPM state chief said such campaigns are totally baseless. The ongoing investigation by the Customs, a Central agency, will bring out the facts, Kodiyeri said.

Speaking to the media, CPM Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai said the party has no issue in conducting any investigation, including a CBI probe. “Currently Customs is probing the case. Even if Interpol investigates the issue, the party would have no opposition,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp